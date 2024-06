Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean military announced on Wednesday that it is conducting an integrated air defense exercise in Seoul and parts of Gyeonggi Province on Thursday afternoon against North Korea's small drone incursions.According to the Army, the two-hour training session that is being held from 2 p.m. led by the Capital Defense Command and the Capital Corps is aimed at enhancing the Army's air power in response to infiltration by North Korean drones. They are also practicing debris-collecting procedures after shooting down enemy drones.The Army said the military's drones are being used to take the position of enemy drones, as well as helicopters tasked with subduing them.The Army warned the public that they may experience inconveniences due to the training session, before asking for their understanding and cooperation.