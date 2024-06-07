Menu Content

Politics

PPP to Boycott Parliamentary Committees Unilaterally Run by DP

Written: 2024-06-12 14:08:18Updated: 2024-06-12 15:50:01

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) will boycott parliamentary standing committees that are unilaterally run by the main opposition Democratic Party(DP), after the DP elected eleven committee chairs without reaching a partisan deal.

Following a general meeting of PPP representatives on Wednesday, PPP floor leader Choo Kyung-ho said the boycott reflects the ruling party's disapproval of the basic legitimacy of the DP's unilateral standing committee proceedings.

He said the party refuses to give consent to any of the bills approved by the committees lacking partisan agreement and plans to strongly recommend for the president to veto such bills that pass through the opposition-strong parliament.

The floor leader then slammed the DP for declaring plans to unilaterally elect the seven remaining standing committee chairs unless the PPP returns to negotiations, accusing the main opposition of dictatorial thinking.

Asked about minor New Reform Party floor leader Chun Ha-ram's suggestion that the DP return the legislation committee chairmanship to the PPP in return for its cooperation in the handling of a special counsel probe bill, Choo called to first ask the DP if it is willing to give up the post.
