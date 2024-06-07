Professors at Severance Hospitals to Suspend Services from June 27

Photo : YONHAP News

Professors affiliated with the Yonsei University Health System have decided to indefinitely suspend outpatient treatment and non-emergency surgeries from June 27 in protest of the government's medical reforms, including the medical school admissions quota hike.An emergency committee of medical professors at Yonsei University said on Wednesday that the decision was reached after collecting opinions from professors at Severance Hospital, Gangnam Severance Hospital and Yongin Severance Hospital.Out of the 735 professors that responded to the committee's survey between Sunday and Tuesday on what to do if the government does not resolve the current medical crisis, 72-point-two percent said that they would halt consultations indefinitely. Twenty-seven-point-eight percent said that they would not.Sixty-one percent said they would support and participate in the committee's suspension of treatment, while 29-point-eight percent said they would decide on a case-by-case basis.Should the planned suspension proceed, outpatient consultations and non-emergency surgeries at the three hospitals will be halted but medical services for emergency and critical patients will continue.