Photo : YONHAP News

The government on Tuesday issued a statement welcoming the United Nations Security Council's(UNSC) adoption of a resolution for a ceasefire in Gaza.According to an official from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the government expressed hope that all parties involved will accept and faithfully implement the ceasefire agreement proposed by U.S. President Joe Biden.The official added that as a non-permanent member of the UNSC, the government will continue to actively participate in the international community's efforts to resolve the Gaza crisis.The remarks come as the UNSC on Monday adopted a resolution supporting the U.S.-led three-phase ceasefire plan for Gaza.The plan includes calls for a complete ceasefire for six weeks, the release of hostages, the exchange of Palestinian prisoners, the withdrawal of the Israeli military in the region, the reconstruction of Gaza, and potentially the end of the war.