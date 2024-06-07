DP Chief Lee and DP Denounce Prosecution's Decision to Indict Lee

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung has denounced the prosecution’s decision to indict him without pretrial detention over alleged third party bribery in relation to domestic underwear maker Ssangbangwool Group's illegal remittance to North Korea.Speaking to reporters at the National Assembly on Wednesday, Lee said the prosecution's ability to create a story is getting worse, adding that the public, if they pay close attention, will easily be able to understand that the entire case makes no sense.He then urged the prosecution to focus more on improving people’s livelihoods, security and the economy instead.The DP also issued a statement on the prosecution’s decision with party spokesperson Han Min-soo claiming that the move is clearly politically motivated.Han said the indictment is an attempt by the Yoon Suk Yeol government to shift the public’s focus away from the government’s incompetence, adding that the president’s approval rating is continuously slipping.Earlier in the day, the Suwon District Prosecutors' Office indicted the DP chief on charges of bribery in violation of the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Crimes, as well as violations of the Foreign Exchange Transactions Act and the Inter-Korea Exchange and Cooperation Act.