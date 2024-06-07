Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

South Korea and Kazakhstan Sign MOUs to Boost Cooperation on Key Minerals

Written: 2024-06-12 17:34:52Updated: 2024-06-12 18:00:26

South Korea and Kazakhstan Sign MOUs to Boost Cooperation on Key Minerals

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Kazakhstan have signed deals to boost cooperation on key mineral exploration, development and use to ultimately establish a stable supply chain for critical energy sources. 

President Yoon Suk Yeol and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev disclosed the agreement in a joint press announcement held after their summit in Astana on Wednesday. 

On the occasion of Yoon’s visit, the two countries adopted three memoranda of understanding on cooperation, including one on supply chains for key minerals, energy industries and financial support.

Following the summit, Yoon told reporters on Wednesday that South Korea and Kazakhstan agreed to build their strategic partnership to a more mutually-beneficial and future-oriented partnership.

Kazakhstan is rich in resources, including minerals and oil reserves. It produces 43 percent of the world’s uranium, 15 percent of the world’s chromium and 15 percent of the world’s titanium. It also ranks 12th in the world in terms of oil and coal reserves. 

The top office also explained that the summit also created the basis for South Korean firms to make inroads into Kazakhstan’s energy and infrastructure projects, including those related to high-efficiency, low-emissions power generation and renewable energy.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >