Opposition Parties Launch Deliberations on Special Probe Bill on Marine Death Report

Photo : YONHAP News

Opposition parties convened a full session of the National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee on Wednesday and launched deliberations on a bill that aims to establish a special counsel investigation into a controversial military report regarding the death of a marine corporal last year.With only the attendance of opposition lawmakers, the committee submitted the bill and decided to hand the bill over to its first subcommittee on bill deliberations on Friday, which is when the subcommittee’s formation is set to be completed.Lawmakers of the ruling People Power Party(PPP) were absent in Wednesday's session as the PPP said it will boycott parliamentary standing committees that are unilaterally run by the DP, after the DP elected eleven committee chairs without reaching a partisan deal.The special counsel probe bill was scrapped after it failed to pass a revote at the National Assembly's plenary session on May 28.However, the main opposition Democratic Party revised and resubmitted the bill the moment the 22nd National Assembly launched last week.