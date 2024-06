Photo : YONHAP News

Jin of K-pop sensation BTS completed 18 months of mandatory military service and was discharged on Wednesday.As he stepped out of the gates of the Army’s 5th Infantry Division in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi Province, Jin was greeted by fellow group members, RM, J-Hope, V, Jungkook, and Jimin who had used their vacation days from their military service.Jin is set to meet fans on Friday at the “2024 Festa” in Seoul’s Jamsil Sports Complex.Jin, who is the eldest member of the group, entered the military in December 2022, becoming the first in the group to enlist. He now has become the first in the group to complete his military service.The group’s management agency, BigHit Music, thanked fans for their unwavering support and affection for Jin and vowed to provide the utmost support to the singer.BTS plans to resume activities as a whole team next year, after they reunite completing their military service.