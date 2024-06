Photo : YONHAP News

A presidential official has said that Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit North Korea in a few days.The presidential official confirmed Putin’s plan to visit North Korea in a meeting with reporters in Astana on Wednesday, during President Yoon Suk Yeol’s state visit to Kazakhstan.It marks the first time that a South Korean official has confirmed Putin’s plan to visit North Korea.The official said that South Korea and China are set to hold strategic discussions on diplomacy and security around the time of Putin’s visit to the North.The official added that taking all these factors into consideration, the government will make sure its allies and strategic partners will align with South Korea on North Korea issues.