S. Korea, US Wrap up 3rd Round of Defense Cost-Sharing Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States on Wednesday wrapped up the third round of talks to renew their defense cost-sharing agreement for the stationing of U.S. Forces Korea(USFK) on the Korean Peninsula.Linda Specht, the U.S. State Department's acting deputy assistant secretary for security agreements leading the U.S. delegation, said in a statement that the two sides held “productive” discussions in Washington, D.C.Specht said that the delegations from the two nations again held productive discussions, identifying areas of agreement and issues requiring careful consideration, as they continue working toward a mutually acceptable agreement that supports their shared security.The U.S. lead negotiator added that these consultations reflect the enduring strength of, and their commitment to, the U.S.-South Korea alliance, which undergirds peace and prosperity for the Korean and American people.The South Korean delegation was led by Lee Tae-woo, a senior official from the foreign ministry.The current Special Measures Agreement(SMA) outlining each side’s contribution to defense costs is set to expire at the end of 2025.