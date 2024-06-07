Doctors at 'Big Five' Hospitals to Join KMA 1-Day Walkout

Photo : YONHAP News

Doctors at the so-called “Big Five” hospitals in the capital region plan to join the one-day strike on Tuesday planned by the Korea Medical Association(KMA), with medical professors at two of the hospitals deciding to hold an indefinite suspension of services.The emergency committee of medical professors at Yonsei University affiliated with Severance Hospital decided on Wednesday that they would indefinitely suspend services starting June 27 until the government takes tangible measures to resolve the current medical crisis.The decision comes after the emergency committee of medical professors at Seoul National University decided last week to begin an indefinite suspension of services from Monday.The emergency committee of medical professors at the Catholic University of Korea announced on Wednesday that it will join the one-day strike set for Tuesday, hinting at the possibility of an indefinite walkout. The Catholic University of Korea is affiliated with St. Mary’s Hospital, one of the “Big Five” hospitals.The emergency committee of medical professors at the University of Ulsan, affiliated with Asan Medical Center, is also discussing an additional shutdown of services after the planned one-day strike.