UNC Investigates N. Korean Border Incursion, S. Korean Loudspeaker Broadcasts

Photo : YONHAP News

The United Nations Command(UNC) said on Thursday that it is investigating a series of incidents that occurred recently in the inter-Korean border area including a border incursion by North Korean soldiers and South Korea’s anti-Pyongyang broadcasts via loudspeakers.The UNC, which monitors compliance with the Armistice Agreement that halted the Korean War, said it is taking its mission seriously and currently investigating the recent issues with utmost diligence.The U.S.-led multinational command then called on the North to return to dialogue using the established mechanisms.According to the South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS), a group of North Korean troops briefly violated the border in the heavily fortified Demilitarized Zone(DMZ) at 12:30 p.m. Sunday and retreated after South Korean soldiers fired warning shots.The same day, South Korea restarted anti-Pyongyang propaganda broadcasts via loudspeakers near the inter-Korean border in response to the North’s launches of trash-carrying balloons into the South.