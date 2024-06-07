Plenary Session Unlikely to Be Held Thurs. amid Partisan Standoff over Committee Chairs

Photo : YONHAP News

A parliamentary plenary session scheduled for Thursday is unlikely to be held amid a partisan standoff over the opposition's unilateral election of key standing committee chairs.Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) floor spokesperson Noh Jong-myun said National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik is understood to have decided not to convene Thursday's plenary session.Noh said his party does not intend to wait further for the ruling People Power Party(PPP) as it continues to refuse partisan consultation and boycott legislative activities, calling for a plenary session to be held as soon as possible to elect the remaining seven committee chairs.A PPP official told Yonhap News that there is no reason for the party to attend a plenary session when the DP has yet to show a change in its position.Noh claimed that government ministries are being uncooperative when it comes to committee activities due to interference from the PPP. The floor spokesperson pledged to find ways to have officials attend committee sessions, such as through the parliamentary hearing system which would require them to attend if called as witnesses.