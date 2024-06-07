Menu Content

Politics

S. Korea Set to Chair Governing Body of ILO's Secretariat for 1st Time in 21 Yrs.

Written: 2024-06-13 13:23:31Updated: 2024-06-13 13:28:21

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea is set to chair the governing body of the International Labor Organization's(ILO) secretariat for the first time in 21 years.

Labor minister Lee Jung-sik, attending the 112th session of the International Labor Conference in Geneva, said on Tuesday that the country has been named the sole candidate to chair the governing body.

Once the election is confirmed, likely by Saturday, Yun Seong-deok, ambassador and permanent representative at the South Korean mission in Geneva, is expected to take the chairmanship for one year through June 2025.

Since joining the ILO in December 1991, South Korea has held the chairmanship once between 2003 and 2004 by then-permanent representative Chung Eui-yong.

The minister said South Korea's nomination reflects the international community's recognition of the country's efforts to increase fundamental labor rights and vitalize social dialogue in line with the global standards pursued by the ILO.
