Photo : YONHAP News

There have been reported damage to more than 270 facilities from Wednesday's four-point-eight-magnitude earthquake in Buan, North Jeolla Province.According to the interior ministry, as of 2 p.m. Thursday, 277 reports of quake damage have been received, with no reported casualties. Most of the damage included broken windows or cracks on walls of residential buildings.The largest number of cases at 239 were reported in Buan, 19 in the city of Jeongeup and five in Gochang County.The ministry checked up on the post-quake situation and key countermeasures during a meeting led by the vice minister for disaster and safety management.Interior minister Lee Sang-min, meanwhile, inspected the damaged facilities with the North Jeolla provincial governor and county officials.