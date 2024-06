Photo : YONHAP News

The state nuclear safety agency inspected nuclear power plants and related facilities in preparation for aftershocks from a four-point-eight-magnitude earthquake in the North Jeolla county of Buan on Wednesday.The Nuclear Safety and Security Commission held a meeting on Thursday focused on the safety of the facilities at the Hanbit nuclear plant, which is the nearest plant to the epicenter of the recent quake. No safety concerns were raised.The virtual meeting was attended by officials from the commission's five regional offices, as well as the Korea Institute of Nuclear Safety and the Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power Company.Commission Chairperson Yoo Guk-hee called for enhanced safety inspections in preparation for potential strong aftershocks and for officials to actively communicate with residents in areas close to the nuclear facilities to help ease public anxiety.