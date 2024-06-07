Putin's NK Trip Likely Response to NK Leader's Will to Highlight Bilateral Ties

Photo : YONHAP News

Russian President Vladimir Putin's expected visit to North Korea next week is likely a response to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's expressed will to remind the international community of Moscow’s strong ties with Pyongyang.Putin's trip to the North, which would be his first visit in 24 years, was verified by a high-ranking official at South Korea's presidential office on Wednesday. Foreign media outlets have speculated the visit will take place between Tuesday and Wednesday next week.Putin, who did not visit North Korea in 2019 despite receiving an invitation from Kim, expressed his intention to visit the regime, despite the ongoing war with Ukraine, which alone is a display of Moscow's intention to prioritize its ties with Pyongyang.While the two sides are expected to discuss the progress made in bilateral cooperation following the leaders' summit last September, they may hold further detailed discussions on cooperation in space technological development, following the North's recently failed satellite launches.Kim and Putin, who are speculated to have agreed to Pyongyang's provision of conventional arms in support of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in return for Moscow's food and other aid the last time they met, could also agree to joint weapons system development this time around.