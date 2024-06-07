Menu Content

Gov't Says N. Korea-Russia Cooperation Must Comply with UNSC Resolutions

Written: 2024-06-13 16:20:46Updated: 2024-06-13 17:45:28

Photo : YONHAP News

Amid speculation that Russian President Vladimir Putin will be visiting North Korea next week, the government stressed that any exchanges and cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow must comply with United Nations Security Council(UNSC) resolutions.

According to foreign ministry spokesperson Lim Soo-suk on Thursday, the government is paying close attention to developments regarding Putin's visit to the North.

He stressed that all exchanges and cooperation between North Korea and Russia must be conducted in a way that contributes to peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.

The expected upcoming visit by the Russian leader to Pyongyang comes after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited Russia's Far East last September and invited Putin to visit North Korea.

While there has been no official announcement from the Kremlin regarding Putin's visit, diplomatic sources speculate the visit could be made either next Tuesday or Wednesday.
