DP to Push Enactment of Bills, Incl. President-Vetoed Special Probe Bill against First Lady, Broadcasting Bills

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) has decided to push to enact dozens of bills, including parliament-passed bills that were vetoed by President Yoon Suk Yeol during the previous 21st National Assembly.Among the 22 bills and the resolution selected as part of the party’s platform on Thursday include a bill on a special counsel investigation into First Lady Kim Keon-hee's alleged stock manipulation, which now includes another probe into Kim's acceptance of a luxury handbag.The previous bill on the stock manipulation probe was scrapped during the 21st Assembly, after it was vetoed by the president in January.The DP will also seek plenary passage of a package of three broadcasting revision bills, intended to reduce the government's power over public broadcasters, which was also vetoed by the president.Other bills selected for the DP’s party platform include one aimed at establishing a public medical school to increase public and regional health care personnel, and another to expand child care payouts to the maximum age of 17.