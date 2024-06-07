SNU Professors to Meet with National Assembly's Health and Welfare Committee

Photo : YONHAP News

The government and the National Assembly are set to meet with Seoul National University's(SNU) medical professors following their announcement of plans to indefinitely suspend medical services next Monday.According to the medical community and the National Assembly on Thursday, lawmakers from the National Assembly's Health and Welfare Committee will hold talks with medical professors from SNU and its affiliate hospitals on Sunday.The meeting is scheduled a day before the start of the medical professors' indefinite suspension of hospital operations, in a bid to push the government to address their chronic exhaustion as they struggle to fill the void left by trainee doctors who resigned en masse in February in protest of the government’s medical reform plans.The meeting comes after the emergency committee representing professors at SNU College of Medicine met with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Tuesday to convey the demands of the medical community and urge the government to play a role in resolving the prolonged medical situation.The head of the emergency committee Kang Hee-kyung said the request for the meeting came on Wednesday, adding that the committee will convey its demands and seek a resolution at a parliamentary level.