KMA Says Will Reconsider Walkout Plan If Gov't Makes Progressive Change in Stance on Medical Reform

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korean Medical Association(KMA) says it will reconsider its plan to stage a one-day walkout next Tuesday if the government makes a progressive change in its stance on medical reform by this weekend.The association made the announcement in a briefing on Thursday after holding a joint meeting with the Korean Academy of Medical Sciences, the Medical Professors Association of Korea and an emergency steering committee representing the nation's medical professors.KMA spokesperson Choi Anna said there is not much time remaining until the planned walkout, saying it’s now time for the government to give an answer.Asked to elaborate on the kind of change the KMA wants from the government, Choi said the main point is the need to rediscuss the demands repeatedly made by the medical community with the KMA as the single point of contact.She said the association is working out the details of a proposal it will present to the government to rediscuss medical reform plans, adding that the proposal will likely be announced as early as Thursday night or Friday.Choi said the envisioned proposal will include demands for the government’s plan to expand medical schools’ admission quota to be revisited and for the government to scrap its decision to suspend the medical licenses of trainee doctors who have yet to return to work as they protest the government’s decision to hike medical school admissions.