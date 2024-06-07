Pres. Yoon Meets Kazakh PM, Flies to Uzbekistan for Last Leg of Trip

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol met with Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Oljas Bektenov on Thursday and expressed hope that the memorandum of understanding that their countries adopted on cooperation on key minerals will yield substantial results.Yoon made the remarks after stressing that the agreement to build a stronger partnership in supply chains of key minerals is one of the major achievements of his state visit to Kazakhstan.He told the prime minister that South Korean companies have great interest in making inroads into Kazakhstan, which he described as South Korea’s largest trade and investment partner in Central Asia.Yoon expressed hope that South Korean companies will continue to contribute to the Central Asian country’s economic development by actively taking part in the country’s key national projects.With the meeting, Yoon wrapped up his stay in Kazakhstan and headed to Uzbekistan.After offering flowers at the Monument to the Independence of Uzbekistan and meeting with Koreans residing in the Central Asian country, he is set to hold a summit with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Tashkent on Friday.