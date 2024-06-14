Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Inter-Korea

Kremlin: Potential for Development of Russia-N. Korea Relations 'Very Deep'

Written: 2024-06-14 08:49:23Updated: 2024-06-14 09:28:19

Kremlin: Potential for Development of Russia-N. Korea Relations 'Very Deep'

Photo : KBS News

The Kremlin reportedly said on Thursday that the potential for the development of Russia’s relations with North Korea is “very deep.”

According to Russian state news agency Sputnik, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov made the statement to reporters when asked if the West should be concerned about the reports on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s imminent visit to North Korea.

Peskov said that Russia's right to develop closer ties with North Korea should not be in doubt nor should it be a source of fear for anyone.

The spokesperson said that North Korea is Russia’s neighbor and a friendly country with which Russia is developing bilateral relations, adding that Moscow will continue to do so in an “upward direction.”

Russia's Vedomosti newspaper reported on Monday that President Vladimir Putin would visit North Korea and Vietnam in the coming weeks. 

Japan’s NHK also said that Russia is arranging for Putin to visit North Korea early next week.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >