Politics

Yoon Vows Support for Exchanges between S. Korean, Uzbek Startups

Written: 2024-06-14 09:07:37Updated: 2024-06-14 10:58:55

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has vowed to provide the government’s full support to promote cooperation and exchanges between young talents and startups in South Korea and Uzbekistan.

The president made the pledge on Thursday in a dialogue with young entrepreneurs at the U-ENTER Entrepreneurship Innovation Center in Tashkent after arriving in Uzbekistan for a three-day state visit. 

The center was established through the Korea International Cooperation Agency's(KOICA) Official Development Assistance program.

Yoon said that in the era of digital transformation, startups specializing in cutting-edge technologies, such as artificial intelligence and blockchain, will lead economic growth. 

Yoon vowed to provide support to foster and train young talents through KOICA's youth programs.

The president is set to hold summit talks with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Friday to discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in the supply chains of core minerals.
