N. Korea Appears to be Making Preparations to Welcome Putin

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea appears to have installed a red object in front of its Paekhwawon State Guest House in Pyongyang amid reports that Russian President Vladimir Putin may visit North Korea in a few days.The Voice of America(VOA) reported on Friday that a red object which was not there before was observed in the driveway of the state guest house, citing satellite images taken on Thursday by Planet Labs.North Korea appears to be making preparations to welcome Putin, as a newly installed large structure was also spotted at the Kim Il-sung Square in Pyongyang a few days ago.The Paekhwawon State Guest House is where former South Korean presidents Kim Dae-jung, Roh Moo-hyun and Moon Jae-in stayed during their visits to North Korea in 2000, 2006 and 2008, respectively.Former Japanese Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi and former U.S. President Bill Clinton also stayed at the guest house during their visits to North Korea in 2002 and 2009, respectively.