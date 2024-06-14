Gov’t Says Domestic Demand Shows Signs of Recovery

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has assessed for the second straight month in June that domestic demand is showing signs of recovery.The finance ministry presented the assessment in its monthly Green Book economic assessment report released on Friday.The ministry said that amid a slowdown in the growth of prices, it is seeing signs of recovery in domestic demand, in addition to improvements in exports and the manufacturing sector, and an increase in tourists visiting the country. It assessed that the economy appears to be showing signs of an “expanding recovery momentum.”The government mentioned signs of recovery in domestic demand for the second consecutive month in June. Earlier, the ministry assessed that there were differences in the pace of recovery across economic sectors amid weak domestic demand.Credit card spending increased three-point-four percent in May from a year earlier and the number of Chinese tourists visiting the country soared 170 percent year-on-year in May.Prices rose two-point-seven percent in May, slowing down from a two-point-nine percent increase the previous month.