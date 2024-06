Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean footballer Son Jun-ho, who was detained in China for ten months over alleged acceptance of bribes while playing in the Chinese Super League, is set to return to the K League.Sources in the football community told KBS that Son, who returned from China in March, had been preparing to rejoin his former team of Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, but contract negotiations fell through on Thursday morning.Despite other clubs in the capital region showing an interest in signing the former Shandong Taishan midfielder, Son reportedly accepted an offer from Suwon FC on Thursday afternoon.The 32-year-old is expected to take a medical test on Friday, before completing other procedures to join the Suwon club.While details of the contract have yet to be revealed, should Son finalize the deal by Friday, it is likely he will make an official return to the K League when the additional player registration period begins next Thursday.