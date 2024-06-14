Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Parties Take Different Approaches to Handling Marine Death Report Allegations

Written: 2024-06-14 14:11:04Updated: 2024-06-14 14:18:21

Parties Take Different Approaches to Handling Marine Death Report Allegations

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival parties have taken different approaches to handling allegations surrounding a military report on the death of a Marine last year, with the opposition reviewing a resubmitted bill on a special counsel probe and the ruling party calling for a swift investigation by the police and the anti-corruption agency.

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) and minor parties on Friday convened a plenary session of the parliamentary legislation and judiciary committee to launch a review of the bill by electing the head of a subcommittee.

As the ruling People Power Party(PPP) has declared a boycott of standing committee activities amid the DP's unilateral election of key committee chairs, the DP urged speaker Woo Won-shik to hold a plenary session on Monday to complete the formation of the remaining seven committees.

The PPP, for its part, visited the National Police Agency to urge Commissioner General Yoon Hee-keun to complete the ongoing investigation before the one-year anniversary of the Marine's death on July 19.

PPP floor leader Choo Kyung-ho called for a swift and impartial probe when meeting Oh Dong-woon, head of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO), saying the future of the agency could be on the line depending on the outcome.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >