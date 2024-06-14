Parties Take Different Approaches to Handling Marine Death Report Allegations

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival parties have taken different approaches to handling allegations surrounding a military report on the death of a Marine last year, with the opposition reviewing a resubmitted bill on a special counsel probe and the ruling party calling for a swift investigation by the police and the anti-corruption agency.The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) and minor parties on Friday convened a plenary session of the parliamentary legislation and judiciary committee to launch a review of the bill by electing the head of a subcommittee.As the ruling People Power Party(PPP) has declared a boycott of standing committee activities amid the DP's unilateral election of key committee chairs, the DP urged speaker Woo Won-shik to hold a plenary session on Monday to complete the formation of the remaining seven committees.The PPP, for its part, visited the National Police Agency to urge Commissioner General Yoon Hee-keun to complete the ongoing investigation before the one-year anniversary of the Marine's death on July 19.PPP floor leader Choo Kyung-ho called for a swift and impartial probe when meeting Oh Dong-woon, head of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO), saying the future of the agency could be on the line depending on the outcome.