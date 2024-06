Photo : YONHAP News

Police summoned suspects in an investigation into the recent death of an Army trainee, who collapsed after he was instructed to do excessive exercises as a form of punishment on a military training ground in Inje, Gangwon Province.The Gangwon Provincial Police on Thursday summoned two executive-level officers of the 12th Infantry Division for questioning on charges of negligent homicide and abuse of power.The two officers are accused of causing the trainee's death by ordering him to complete physically painful methods of training in violation of Army regulations on May 23.The trainee was reportedly ordered to walk or run one-point-five kilometers and do pushups while in full combat gear.The questioning was held 20 days after the death of the trainee.