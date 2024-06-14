Menu Content

Seoul Urges Moscow to Fulfill Duties as UNSC Permanent Member

Written: 2024-06-14 14:41:11Updated: 2024-06-14 15:31:19

Seoul Urges Moscow to Fulfill Duties as UNSC Permanent Member

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean ministry in charge of inter-Korean affairs urged Russia to fulfill its responsibility as a permanent member of the UN Security Council amid concerns over enhanced Pyongyang-Moscow military cooperation during Russian President Vladimir Putin's expected visit to North Korea next week.

Unification ministry deputy spokesperson Kim In-ae said on Friday that exchanges and cooperation between the North and Russia should be pursued while abiding by UNSC resolutions towards supporting peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.

On Wednesday, a high-ranking official at South Korea's presidential office said Putin was expected to visit the North "within a few days."

Asked about the regime conducting a military parade in time for the Russian leader's visit and key agenda items, the deputy spokesperson said the ministry is keeping tabs on the situation regarding the parade, but declined to comment on the agenda.

There is speculation that Pyongyang and Moscow may elevate the existing bilateral treaty of friendship, good neighborliness, and cooperation to reinforce military and security cooperation.
