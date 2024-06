Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea, the United States, and Japan are expected to hold their first trilateral multidomain military exercise late this month.According to military sources, the joint drill comes amid North Korea's continued provocation and Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Pyongyang, which will likely deepen their military cooperation.The source added that discussions are being held to deploy the U.S. nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt, however, other details such as the schedule and the scale of the drills are yet to be confirmed.Dubbed 'Freedom Edge', the three allies agreed to launch the trilateral exercise after holding talks on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue earlier this month.The exercise will be held across various domains, including air, maritime, underwater, and cyber.