Satellite Images Indicate N. Korean Preparations for Putin's Visit

Photo : Planet Labs

Anchor: Satellite images appear to show North Korea preparing to welcome a state guest to the country. While Russian President Vladimir Putin is soon expected to visit Pyongyang, the South Korean government said that the Russia-North Korea talks should not lead to their expanded military cooperation.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: Commercial satellite images of Pyongyang KBS obtained from Planet Labs revealed signs of preparations for welcoming a state guest.In an indication of Russian President Vladimir Putin's imminent trip to North Korea, pictures show rectangular-shaped structures located in Kim Il Sung Square in central Pyongyang, and among them is what is presumed to be a stage, currently enclosed within exterior walls.Red objects were also captured in the satellite images of the entryway into the Baekhwawon State Guest House in the capital city, while airplanes of North Korean flag carrier Air Koryo have been removed from the apron at Pyongyang International Airport.A key South Korean presidential official on Wednesday told reporters that Putin will visit the North "within a couple of days."Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un are widely expected to discuss ways to bolster their economic and military cooperation.Seoul's first vice foreign minister Kim Hong-kyun and U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell held a phone conversation on Friday to discuss the Putin-Kim talks.According to Seoul's foreign ministry, the two agreed that Putin's trip must not help enhance Pyongyang and Moscow's military cooperation that violates UN Security Council resolutions.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.