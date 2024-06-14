Heavy Metals, Other Toxic Substances Detected in Products Sold by Chinese, Singapore-Based Platforms

Photo : YONHAP News

Heavy metals and other toxic substances have been detected in cosmetic products and children's water sport items sold by Chinese e-commerce platforms, such as AliExpress and Temu, and the Singapore-based platform Qoo10.According to the Korea Consumer Agency on Friday, 27, or 30-point-seven percent, of 88 products sold on the three platforms that were inspected as part of a safety check, failed to meet domestic safety standards.Among 40 color cosmetic items including eye shadow and lip gloss products, seven, or 17-point-five percent, did not meet the standard with detections of carcinogen chrome and lead, as well as tar color, which has caused a growth disorder and liver problems in animal testing. An eyeshadow palette sold on AliExpress had lead content 65 times the standard.Eleven of 28 children's products, including those used in water sports, contained harmful substances, such as phthalate plasticizers, heavy metals and preservatives. A swimming tube sold by Temu had phthalate plasticizer 295 times, and cadmium more than triple, the standard.The agency has blocked sales of the harmful products in line with autonomous agreements with AliExpress and Temu, while Qoo10 has accepted the agency's recommendation to stop selling the products in question.