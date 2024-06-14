Yoon's Approval Rating Rises to 26%

Photo : YONHAP News

The results of a public opinion poll released on Friday showed President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating rising compared to two weeks ago, when he recorded the lowest approval rating since he took office in May 2022.In a survey conducted by Gallup Korea of one-thousand adults nationwide from Tuesday to Thursday, Yoon's approval rating jumped five percentage points to 26 percent.Those who responded positively to Yoon's handling of state affairs cited diplomacy and the expansion of the medical school admissions quota as the top two reasons for the positive evaluation.The opinion poll also showed a 30 percent approval rating for the ruling People Power Party(PPP) and 27 percent for the main opposition Democratic Party(DP), with the main opposition party falling to its lowest mark since the start of the Yoon administration, also seen at the end of August last year.The survey had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.