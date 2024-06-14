Gov't to Provide Opportunity for Medical Students to Retake Classes after Collective Action

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has decided to provide an opportunity for medical students who have applied for a leave of absence in protest of the medical school admissions quota hike to retake classes.At a press briefing on Friday, education minister Lee Ju-ho said the government will accept most of the recommendations put forth by the school presidents aimed at improving the nation's medical schools.On Wednesday, the heads of 37 medical schools recommended that the government offer financial support, put forth a plan for trainee doctors' return to work, support flexible classes, and to introduce measures to prevent the students from facing disadvantages in the state license exam.The minister pledged to support students who decide to immediately return to school to complete the remainder of their courses, such as through allowing them to retake classes or with extended semesters.The minister, however, reaffirmed the government's stance that the schools must not authorize any leaves of absence that were requested in protest of the quota hike. Schools disobeying this could face a reduced admissions quota or a student recruitment suspension.