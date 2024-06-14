SNU Medical Professors Apologize to Patients ahead of Indefinite Suspension of Services

Photo : YONHAP News

Medical professors at Seoul National University's(SNU) affiliated hospitals on Friday apologized to patients and vowed to proceed with their indefinite suspension of services next week without causing disruptions to the treatment of seriously ill patients.During a press conference on the day, the emergency committee representing professors at SNU College of Medicine expressed their sincere apologies to patients, especially those with rare and serious illnesses.The committee explained that the indefinite suspension of medical services beginning next Monday will only affect outpatient treatment and those with mild illnesses.It emphasized that patients with severe and rare diseases who currently need treatment at SNU-affiliated hospitals will be able to receive treatment without disruption even during the suspension period.The SNU medical professors have demanded that the government take responsibility for causing the current medical crisis and take practical measures. They have also called for efforts to improve circumstances for junior doctors and form a consultative body for dialogue between the medical community and the government.