Politics

S. Korea and Uzbekistan to Further Advance Special Strategic Partnership

Written: 2024-06-14 17:26:48Updated: 2024-06-14 17:50:39

S. Korea and Uzbekistan to Further Advance Special Strategic Partnership

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol and Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev have agreed to further advance their nations’ special strategic partnership and boost bilateral cooperation in the area of infrastructure during their summit on Friday.

The summit took place in Tashkent on the second day of Yoon’s state visit to the Central Asian country shortly after a welcoming ceremony.  

Yoon stressed that South Korea and Uzbekistan agreed to advance their special strategic partnership to a more future-oriented one as he cited that Uzbekistan is witnessing dynamic development and is South Korea’s only special strategic partner in Central Asia. 

During the summit, the two leaders also agreed to export bullet trains developed with South Korean technology to Uzbekistan. 

With the deal worth some 270 billion won, or 195 million U.S. dollars, South Korea will export domestically-developed bullet trains for the first time. 

Yoon and Mirziyoyev also agreed to expand South Korea companies’ participation in Uzbekistan’s expressway and water service projects.
