Photo : YONHAP News

The government has estimated that a total of one-thousand-463 medical institutions plan to join the Korean Medical Association(KMA) in launching a one-day walkout next Tuesday.According to the health ministry on Friday, the figure accounts for just four percent of the 36-thousand-371 hospitals and clinics which had been ordered by their local governments to operate services on the day of the planned walkout.The figure contradicts the KMA’s claim that the planned walkout is backed by overwhelming support.The central government and local governments plan to issue an order next Tuesday under which all medical institutions, including those which have reported their intention to suspend operations, will be obligated to open on the day of collective action unless they have a reasonable cause.