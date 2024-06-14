Appellate Court Rejects Suit Filed by Pres. Yoon's Mother-in-law

Photo : YONHAP News

An appellate court has rejected an appeal by President Yoon Suk Yeol’s mother-in-law regarding her complaint against Seongnam City’s Jungwon District Office to protest the office’s measure to fine her two-point-seven billion won for a land purchase.The Suwon High Court on Friday dismissed the appeal filed by Choi Eun-soon, upholding a previous ruling.Back in April 2020, the Jungwon District Office slapped the fine worth around two million U.S. dollars on Choi after it was notified by prosecutors that Choi had violated the Act on the Registration of Real Estate Under Actual Titleholder’s Name in the process of purchasing land in Dochong-dong in Seongnam City in 2013.Also on Friday, the high court issued a verdict on another suit that Choi had filed against the same district office in which she sought the suspension of the office’s measure to slap her with acquisition taxes of some 100 million won for the 2013 land purchase.The court sided with Choi, upholding a previous ruling.