Yoon Pledges Cooperation with Uzbekistan in Advancing into the Future

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has pledged to strengthen South Korea's cooperation with Uzbekistan as part of efforts toward advancing their future-oriented partnership.At the Korea-Uzbekistan Business Forum in Tashkent on Friday, Yoon said he anticipates that South Korean train manufacturer Hyundai Rotem's latest deal to supply high-speed trains to Uzbekistan will greatly contribute to the improvement of the Central Asian nation's railway service.The South Korean leader expressed an intent to establish a bilateral partnership in key mineral supply chains, citing Uzbekistan's vast mineral resources and South Korea's outstanding processing technology.Yoon also mentioned cooperation in infrastructure and energy, expressing hopes to share South Korea's know-how and technological capabilities in securing an efficient infrastructure and stable energy supply for Uzbekistan's continued high growth.Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, for his part, said his government is prepared to support any projects pursued by South Korean businesses in the country, pledging to provide all necessary facilities in all regions.After wrapping up his three-nation Central Asia tour in Uzbekistan, Yoon will head back home on Saturday.