G7 Leaders Strongly Condemn Enhanced N. Korea-Russia Military Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

Leaders from the Group of Seven(G7) nations have strongly condemned North Korea and Russia's enhanced military cooperation, ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin's expected trip to the North next week.In a joint statement following a G7 summit in southern Italy on Friday, the leaders condemned, in the strongest possible terms, the increasing military cooperation between the North and Russia.They mentioned Pyongyang's export and Moscow's procurement of North Korean ballistic missiles in direct violation of UN Security Council resolutions, as well as Russia's use of the missiles against Ukraine.They also expressed deep concern about any potential transfer of nuclear or ballistic missiles-related technology to the North in violation of the UNSC resolutions, urging the two countries to immediately cease all such activities.The leaders called for the "complete, verifiable, and irreversible" dismantlement of all of the North's weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missiles, and urged the regime to accept repeated offers of dialogue.