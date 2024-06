Photo : YONHAP News

Heat waves are expected to continue next week, while showers are in the forecast for the southernmost Jeju Island.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), morning lows are projected to range from 14 to 21 degrees Celsius on Monday, before daytime highs climb to 26 to 33 degrees.The mercury is forecast to reach as high as around 33 degrees in the inland areas of the southeastern Gyeongsang region.Daily highs are predicted to range between 28 to 34 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday, and from 25 to 32 degrees on Thursday and Friday, higher than the average.On Jeju Island, showers are expected on Wednesday afternoon and again on Friday.