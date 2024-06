Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol returned from a three-nation tour of Central Asia on Sunday.The presidential plane landed at Seoul Air Base in the early hours of Sunday, where Yoon was greeted by Presidential Chief of Staff Chung Jin-suk and Interior Minister Lee Sang-min.During state visits to Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, the president focused discussions on enhancing cooperation with the region in critical minerals, energy and infrastructure.The South Korean leader reaffirmed the three Central Asian countries' support for Seoul's position in addressing North Korea's nuclear and missile programs.The leaders from the three nations also expressed their utmost support for the Yoon administration's regional diplomatic strategy of the "K-Silk Road initiative," which is aimed at creating a new platform for partnerships between South Korea and Central Asia.