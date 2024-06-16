Over 500 SNU Medical Professors to Take Part in Collective Suspension from Monday

Photo : KBS

Over 500 medical professors at Seoul National University (SNU) will take part in a collective suspension of patient treatment starting Monday, in protest of the government's medical reforms.According to an emergency committee of the professors on Sunday, 529 professors, or around 54-point-seven percent of professors offering patient services, have halted or reduced outpatient consultations and deferred surgeries scheduled for Monday through Saturday. Treatment of emergency and critical patients, however, will continue.The surgery room operation rate among the four SNU-affiliated hospitals in the capital region is expected to drop from the current 62-point-seven to 33-point-five percent.Meanwhile, 90-point-three percent of all SNU medical professors, including those suspending treatment, have expressed support for the collective action.Earlier, the committee declared to launch the indefinite suspension unless the government completely cancels administrative procedures imposed on trainee doctors who have taken a collective action of their own in protest of the medical school admissions quota hike.