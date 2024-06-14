KMA Announces Set of Demands for Gov't in Return for Vote to Defer Planned Suspension

Photo : YONHAP News

A group mostly representing the nation's doctors in private practice, which earlier declared a collective suspension of patient treatment on Tuesday, announced a set of demands for the government.In a press release on Sunday, the Korean Medical Association (KMA) requested the government agree to reconsider the medical school admissions quota hike, revise a policy package on essential medicine, and retract all administrative orders against trainee doctors and medical students.The KMA said that should the government accept all the demands, it would put Tuesday's planned suspension to its members' vote for deferment; however, if the proposals were turned down, an indefinite suspension would be implemented. The doctors' group then set 11 p.m. Sunday as the deadline for the government's response.Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo reiterated that the government will not impose any disadvantage on trainee doctors who return from their collective action.He, however, reaffirmed that the government will not retract the quota hike that proceeded under the Constitution and the law.