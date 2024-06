Photo : YONHAP News

Exports in the information and communication technology (ICT) sector in May jumped by over 30 percent for the second consecutive month.According to the ICT ministry on Sunday, ICT shipments totaled 19-point-05 U.S. dollars last month, up 31-point-eight percent from a year earlier.The on-year growth, which rose to 33-point-eight percent in April, has stayed above 30 percent for the second straight month.Exports of semiconductors increased 52-point-four percent on-year, while shipments of displays rose 15-point-three percent and mobile phones increased ten-point-eight percent.By country, exports to China jumped 35-point-three percent on-year, while those to the United States and the European Union rose by 20-point-seven and 21-point-three percent, respectively.ICT imports also increased two-point-four percent on-year to eleven-point-48 billion dollars, resulting in a trade surplus of seven-point-57 billion dollars.