Photo : YONHAP News

The nation has reported this year’s fourth case of African swine fever(ASF) in the southeastern city of Yeongcheon in North Gyeongsang Province.The government said on Sunday that the latest case was confirmed in the city at a pig farm containing 24-thousand pigs.This year’s fourth case comes about a month after the previous case reported in Cheorwon in Gangwon Province on May 21.The disease control authorities sent an initial response team and epidemiology experts to the Yeongcheon farm, taking measures such as the restriction of access for non-farm personnel, livestock and vehicles. The authorities are culling the pigs at the farm as a preventive measure.The government also issued a 48-hour standstill order from 10 p.m. Saturday for pig farms and related facilities in the areas of Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province.