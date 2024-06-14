S. Korea, Uzbekistan Sign Letter of Intent to Enhance Cultural Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

The culture ministries of South Korea and Uzbekistan have signed a letter of intent(LOI) to enhance bilateral cultural cooperation.South Korea’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said on Monday that the two sides signed the LOI on Friday on the occasion of President Yoon Suk Yeol’s trip to three Central Asian nations, including Uzbekistan.The LOI was signed to further expand Uzbekistan's interest in South Korea and to promote friendly relations between the two countries through culture.The LOI calls for exchanges and cooperation between cultural institutions such as museums and libraries and art experts, mutual participation in planned cultural events hosted by the two countries, and cooperation between sports organizations.The National Asian Culture Center affiliated with the culture ministry plans to hold an exhibition on the past and future of the Silk Road in October next year.The ministry will also continue cultural exchanges with Uzbekistan through seven King Sejong Institutes in the Central Asian nation and help the country successfully host a taekwondo competition in September.