Prosecution Launches Probe into Ex-First Lady's India Trip

Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution has launched an investigation into the controversy surrounding former first lady Kim Jung-sook’s solo diplomatic trip to India in 2018.According to legal circles on Monday, Seoul City Councilor Lee Jong-bae, who filed the complaint against Kim, will appear at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office on Wednesday for questioning as the complainant.Lee filed the complaint with the prosecution last December, accusing the former first lady of causing a loss of state funds, embezzlement, breach of duty and abuse of power. Lee claimed that the wife of former President Moon Jae-in spent 400 million won of public funds on her trip to India.The planned questioning comes after the prosecution recently reallocated the case to another division as the first unit is currently looking into allegations regarding incumbent First Lady Kim Keon-hee's acceptance of a luxury handbag.The controversy emerged after Moon described the visit as the “first standalone diplomacy by a first lady” in his memoir published last month.