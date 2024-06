Photo : YONHAP News

The interior and safety ministry said on Monday that it will provide one billion won in a special grant for North Jeolla Province to help the region recover from the four-point-eight magnitude earthquake that struck the Buan area last Wednesday.The special grant will be used for clearing debris from earthquake-damaged areas, implementing emergency measures, conducting safety inspections of damaged facilities, and providing support for those displaced as a result of the quake.According to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters, as of 5 a.m. Monday, authorities had received a total of 592 reports of damage from the quake, with no casualties.Interior minister Lee Sang-min expressed hope that the special grant will help local residents in quake-hit areas quickly recover and return to their daily lives, vowing that the government will do its utmost to ensure a swift recovery.